24,791 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $850.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.