Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 5,907 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,309,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.50. 1,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.77 and its 200-day moving average is $343.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $447.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,080 shares of company stock worth $15,777,854. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

