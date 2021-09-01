Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 4.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 5,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,133,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

