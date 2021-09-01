Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.95. 34,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. increased their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

