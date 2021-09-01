PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE PM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.