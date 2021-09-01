Bbva USA Takes $2.33 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock worth $4,718,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $810.50. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,160. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $816.78. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $715.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

