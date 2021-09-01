Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $960.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Caleres alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $783,709. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.