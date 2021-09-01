Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 6,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,500. Youdao has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Youdao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 23,908.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Youdao were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

