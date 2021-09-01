WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 3.4%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 1,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 385,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

