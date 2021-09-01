WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 3.4%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 1,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 385,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.