FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading Down 4.8%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $794.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.