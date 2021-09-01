Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

DXLG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 1,224,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

