Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 883,008 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Waste Management worth $241,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.79. 6,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

