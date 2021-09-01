SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:SQIDF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
