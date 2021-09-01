SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SQIDF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.