AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 134,787 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $8.13.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.