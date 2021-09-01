Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. 25,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
