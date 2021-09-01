Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. 25,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

SMFKY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

