Bbva USA Invests $3.05 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

GPN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

