Bbva USA Purchases New Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,315. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

