Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CarGurus (CARG)

8/30/2021 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/26/2021 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

8/26/2021 – CarGurus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

7/7/2021 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,559. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 487,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $210,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

