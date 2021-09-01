Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $529.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $549.00 million and the lowest is $508.35 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $291.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,404,000 after purchasing an additional 250,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 295,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,223. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

