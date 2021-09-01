Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,528 shares of company stock worth $7,273,751. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,354. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

