Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

TOELY traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,280. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $115.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

