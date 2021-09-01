Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 5,355 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $739.30. The stock had a trading volume of 322,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $681.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.