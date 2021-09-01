PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST remained flat at $$97.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.