Bbva USA Acquires New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Cerner by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.