RB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,067 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.