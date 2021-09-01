5,623 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 210.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MET stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. 118,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

