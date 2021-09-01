Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Koppers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.75. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,926. The stock has a market cap of $698.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

