Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.33. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 63.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

