Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,086.43

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $78.22 million and $5.95 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,086.43 or 0.02291299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00091494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00377061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00049842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016811 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

