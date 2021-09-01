$167.12 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report $167.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.30 million and the lowest is $167.00 million. Calix posted sales of $150.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $653.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

CALX stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.