Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,328 shares.The stock last traded at $20.40 and had previously closed at $20.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $803.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

