Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.23. Sema4 shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 16 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Sema4 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

