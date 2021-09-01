Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $41.65

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.65, but opened at $42.83. Prudential shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 4,615 shares changing hands.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

