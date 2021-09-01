So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.51. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 735 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $556.67 million, a P/E ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in So-Young International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

