Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

