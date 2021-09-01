Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL remained flat at $$25.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,606. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $665.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

