Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 3,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

