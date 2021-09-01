$491.60 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $491.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.20 million and the highest is $497.00 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKY. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SKY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,169. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

