PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,745 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 944,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,031. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

