Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 178,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

