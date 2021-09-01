3,572 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 593,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

