Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24,773 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $137,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.