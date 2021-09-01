PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 26,413 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $117,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of D traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.80. 38,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

