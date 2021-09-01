PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $576,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $151.35. 6,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,925. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.