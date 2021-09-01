Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
CSTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $465.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $450,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $121,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
