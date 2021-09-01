Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CSTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $465.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $450,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $121,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

