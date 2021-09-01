Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 24,984 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 156.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.15. 7,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,138. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

