Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 17.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $367.86. 2,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

