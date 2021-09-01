Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.79 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.10. 337,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.59 and its 200-day moving average is $348.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.91.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

