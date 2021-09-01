Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 3,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.