Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 8,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,493. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.46.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

